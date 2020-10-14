Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Lucknow, Oct 14: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

"The health of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is stable," SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

"After being COVID-19 positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for health recovery. We are in contact with senior doctors and will give information from time to time."

Earlier in August, the Samajwadi Party leader was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

