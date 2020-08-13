YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition stable

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 13: The health condition of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to a hospital here last week, is under control, the medical facility said on Wednesday.

    Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital here on Friday following an infection in the urinary tract. He was tested for COVID-19 and was found negative.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition stable

    "He (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is stable, and treatment is going on. He has not completely recovered. His condition is under control," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

    Pranab Mukherjee's doctor who treated him in 2007, says he suffered head injury in mishap

    Kapoor had earlier said that the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

    SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had visited the hospital on Friday night to enquire about Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition.

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue