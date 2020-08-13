Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition stable

Lucknow, Aug 13: The health condition of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was admitted to a hospital here last week, is under control, the medical facility said on Wednesday.

Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital here on Friday following an infection in the urinary tract. He was tested for COVID-19 and was found negative.

"He (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is stable, and treatment is going on. He has not completely recovered. His condition is under control," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Kapoor had earlier said that the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had visited the hospital on Friday night to enquire about Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition.