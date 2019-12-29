  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised in Mumbai for abdominal health issues

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 29: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for some abdominal health issues, sources said on Sunday.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised in Mumbai for abdominal health issues

    The 80-year-old leader, who is also former Defence minister, came to a private hospital here three days back on the advice of doctors, they said. "He has been admitted to a private hospital here for abdominal complaints," a close aide of the leader said.

    Yadav was advised to shift to Mumbai and he came here three days back, he said. "He is likely to be discharged today, but it depends on the doctors' examination and their satisfaction with his response to medication," he added.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav mumbai

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue