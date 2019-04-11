  • search
    Mulayam reiterates getting 'clean chit' in disproportionate assets case

    New Delhi, Apr 11: Claiming innocence, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with a petition of a lawyer, who had alleged that Yadav has amassed wealth disproportionate to his unknown sources of income.

    File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav
    Mulayam Singh claimed in his affidavit, that prima facie during the investigation, the CBI had given him a clean chit and it found no evidence against him in the disproportionate assets case.

    Mulayam, who recently filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, mentioned in his affidavit that his assets have reduced by Rs 3.20 crore in the last five year and that he owes Rs 2.13 crore to his son Akhilesh Yadav.

    Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam agents of BJP: Bhim Army chief

    Chaturvedi, in 2005, had filed the PIL in the top court seeking a direction to the CBI to take appropriate action to prosecute Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, his wife Dimple Yadav and Prateek Yadav, the other son of Mulayam Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than the known source of their income by misusing their power of authority.

    The petitioner had filed a PIL in the apex court in 2005 asking the CBI to file a case of disproportionate assets against Mulayam, his sons Akhilesh and Pratik Yadav and his daughter-in-law Dimple under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring wealth more than the source of income by misusing the power of authority.

    However, the apex court later dropped the CBI probe against Dimple saying that she was not holding any public office and she was only a private person holding no position.

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav disproportionate assets case lok sabha elections 2019

