    ‘Mulayam not fake OBC like PM Modi’: Mayawati

    Mainpuri, Apr 19: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is the only "real" backward community leader in the country and not a 'fake OBC' leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati

    "I know people must be wondering why I have come here to campaign for Mulayam Singhji despite the State Guest House case...sometimes in janhit and party movement some difficult decisions have to be taken," she said.

    "There is no doubt that Mulayam Singh has taken members of all sections of society along with him under the SP banner....he is the real leader, specially of backwards who still consider him as leader...he is not a 'naqli' or 'farzi' backward (leader) like Narendra Modi ...," the BSP supremo said.

    The BSP president fumbled while ending the speech and raised the customary 'Jai Bhim' slogan of her party. However, she quickly added "Jai Lohia'.

    Mulayam Singh and Mayawati fell out after their ruling coalition in UP crashed in 1995, two years after they came together along with smaller parties to keep the BJP out of power.

    In what is widely known as the "guest house incident", Samajwadi Party workers attacked a state guest house where the BSP chief was camping with her supporters.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
