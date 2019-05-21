  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav get CBI clean chit in DA case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Supreme Court that it gave a clean chit to Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

    "On careful examination of the documents, statement of witnesses and versions of the suspects during the course of further enquiry of possession of disproportionate assets, jointly or individually, against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members could not be brought out," the CBI told the apex court.

    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav
    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The affidavit of CBI stated that it had closed the investigation on August 7, 2013 in the case and did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son duo.

    The Supreme Court had earlier directed the CBI to file a status report in the case and the matter will now be heard in July when the Supreme Court will open after vacation.

    In April, a division bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had sought CBI's response on a petition filed by lawyer Vishwanath Chaturvedi alleging that Yadav amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

    'Mulayam not fake OBC like PM Modi': Mayawati

    The apex court had issued a notice to the CBI in a previous hearing on March 25 and asked the agency to file its reply within two weeks. Chaturvedi's petition stated that the agency has utterly failed to intimate either the Supreme Court or report to the jurisdictional magistrate in respect of the probe done and its status.

    It has been alleged that Mulayam had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs. 100 crores during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 1999 and 2005.

    The plea filed by Chaturvedi in February last stated that the CBI has taken a long time to complete the preliminary inquiry in the matter which has been investigated since 2007. It was in 2005 that Chaturvedi had filed a petition in the apex court seeking a CBI probe against Mulayam Singh Yadav, his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than their known sources of income.

    After August 2013 no inquiry has been conducted in the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI told the court.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi supreme court mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav disproportionate assets case

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue