Mukund Rajan resigns as Tata Sons' Chief Ethics Officer

Mukund Rajan has resigned as the Chief Ethics Officer at Tata Sons, citing personal reasons. Rajan was recently in the news for his proposed $1 billion bid to acquire the fibre assets of Tata Teleservices along with some employees.

A press release from Tata Sons said that Rajan has conveyed personal reasons for his decision to leave Tata Sons and has indicated he will be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months. March 31 will be his last working day with the group.

49-year-old Rajan has spent over 23 years with the Tata group working with three successive Chairmen- Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N Chandrasekaran.

Dr Rajan joined Tata through the Tata Administrative Service (TAS) in January 1995. He was assigned to the office of the then Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, in 1996, where he served for twelve years.

In January 2008, Dr Rajan was appointed managing director of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra). He subsequently moved to Tata Capital in 2010, where in his last role, he was the head of private equity advisory and managing partner of the advisory team of the Tata Opportunities Fund, a private equity fund sponsored by the company.

Dr Rajan has served on the boards of various Tata companies including Tata Teleservices, Tata Communications, and Piem Hotels. He was also president of the Association of Unified Access Service Providers of India, one of the principal telecom industry associations in India.

Rajan was the youngest director to be appointed on the boards of Tata Teleservices and Videsh Sanchar Nigam in the early 2000s.

