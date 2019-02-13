  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mukul Roy gets anticipatory bail in TMC MLA murder case

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 13: The Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case. He cannot be arrested till February 26, 2019.

    Mukul Roy gets anticipatory bail in TMC MLA murder case
    BJP leader Mukul Roy. PTI file photo

    The high court also asked Roy not to enter Nadia district where the murder took place. He has also been asked to co-operate with investigations. The interim order is till the March 7 and the next date of hearing is on March 5, 2019.

    An FIR was registered against Mukul Roy and three others on Sunday, a day after Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas from Krishnagunj in Nadia district was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

    Also Read | TMC MLA's murder: 'Allegations being levelled against BJP on Mamata's order', says Mukul Roy

    Of the four booked, two have been arrested. 

    The result of preliminary post-mortem report stated that the cause of the death was a bullet that went through Biswas' head.

    Mukul Roy has denied the allegations leveled against him by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that he is involved in the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas. In a tweet Mukul Roy said he believes Satyajit Biswas was killed because of infighting within the TMC.

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue