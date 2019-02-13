Mukul Roy gets anticipatory bail in TMC MLA murder case

Kolkata, Feb 13: The Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case. He cannot be arrested till February 26, 2019.

The high court also asked Roy not to enter Nadia district where the murder took place. He has also been asked to co-operate with investigations. The interim order is till the March 7 and the next date of hearing is on March 5, 2019.

An FIR was registered against Mukul Roy and three others on Sunday, a day after Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas from Krishnagunj in Nadia district was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Of the four booked, two have been arrested.

The result of preliminary post-mortem report stated that the cause of the death was a bullet that went through Biswas' head.

Mukul Roy has denied the allegations leveled against him by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that he is involved in the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas. In a tweet Mukul Roy said he believes Satyajit Biswas was killed because of infighting within the TMC.