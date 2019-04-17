  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi booked for calling Azam Khan ‘Mogambo’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was booked on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct after he purportedly referred to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as "Mogambo" at a BJP rally in Rampur.

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi booked for calling Azam Khan ‘Mogambo’
    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    Naqvi allegedly used the name of popular Bollywood villain "Mogambo" while referring to Khan during a public rally here on Monday, in the wake of the latter's 'Khaki underwear' remark towards actor-turned-politician and his BJP opponent from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, Jaya Prada.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Political rhetoric hits new low with sexist remarks

    Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told news agency ANI, "Based on the statement made by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi the magistrate who was monitoring the rally had given a complain base on which an NCR has been registered."

    The case has been registered on the order of Magistrate M K Gupta.

    "On April 15 a rally was organised by BJP in which party's leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi referred to Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan as Mogambo. This is a statement that can cause animosity and is also a violation of the model code of conduct," Magistrate Gupta said in his complaint.

    The speech was made at Shahbaad Ram Leela ground in Rampur on Monday and the FIR was registered on late night on the same day.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI News

    Read more about:

    mukhtar abbas naqvi model code of conduct azam khan bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue