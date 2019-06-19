  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mukherjee Nagar clash: HC pulls up Delhi Police, says it's evidence of police brutality

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said the police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his minor son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar was evidence of police brutality and how a uniformed force ought not to act.

    "If this is not evidence of police brutality then what is," a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri asked.

    Screengrab
    Screengrab

    The observation by the court came while issuing notice to the Centre, the AAP government and Delhi Police seeking their stand on a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.

    On Sunday evening, several video clips of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the auto driver, and policemen went viral on social media.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue