Mukesh Ambani is now 4th richest man in world

    Mumbai, Aug 08: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fourth-richest man. Jeff Bezos, Bil Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg bag first three spots.

    Reliance Industries Ltd.'s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani

    He is now richer than France's Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE.

    RIL's shares more than doubled from its low seen in March due to back to back investment deals for Jio Platforms.

    Arnault has become the biggest loser among the world's 500 richest people. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is net worth has plunged $25.1 billion to $80.2 billion.

    Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth passed $100 billion this week, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index after Facebook Inc. hit a record on optimism about the release of its TikTok competitor Reels.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
