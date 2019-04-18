  • search
    Mukesh Ambani endorses Congress' Milind Deora for Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat

    Mumbai, Apr 18: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani endorsed Congress leader Milind Deora in a campaign video released by the South Mumbai Lok Sabha candidate on Wednesday.

    File photo of Mukesh Ambani

    "Milind is the man for South Mumbai... Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural eco-system of the South Bombay constituency. Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic, and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro-enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai so that attractive, new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men," Mukesh Ambani says in the video montage posted by Milind Deora on his Twitter timeline.

    The Congress candidate says in his tweet: "From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority."

    Apart from Ambani, Kotak Mahindra Group's chairman Uday Kotak and Krish Ramnani of Togglehead Private Ltd were among the prominent personalities who feature in the 2.17-minute video.

    Mumbai South goes to polls on April 29. Maharashtra is voting in four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
