'Muhurat for Ram temple ceremony inauspicious', claims Digvijaya Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being organised despite "warnings", including by a seer, on the inauspicious date of August 5, because it suited the Prime Minister.

"The foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is being organised at an inauspicious time. Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, the most senior Shankaracharya of Dwarka and Joshimath of our Hindu religion, has very clearly alerted about this," tweeted Digvijaya Singh in Hindi.

Singh also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony due to 'ashubh muhurat'.

Singh asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convince PM Modi to postpone the plan.

"Modi ji, how many people you want to sent to hospital. Yogi ji, you should convince Modi ji. Why the Sanatan Dharma principles are being violated during your rule. And what is your compulsion that you are allowing this?" he asked.

He said priests linked to the Ayodhya rituals, a UP minister, the UP BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have coronavirus.

"Shouldn't the UP Chief Minister and the Prime Minister quarantine themselves? Is 14-day quarantine only for the common man and not for the PM?", he asked.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at around 11 a.m. on August 5 and he is likely to stay there for around three hours. Modi will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit the pre-fabricated temple at Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept. He will then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the 'bhumi pujan'.