Mughal road in J&K to remain shut on Sunday

By Simran Kashyap
    Jammu, Nov 18: Traffic on Mughal road will remain closed on Sunday due to snowfall, while only one way traffic will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

    The road connects Shopian district of South Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu region.

    Mughal road shall remain closed for traffic movement on Sunday due to snowfall, an official of the Traffic Department said Saturday night.

    Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway for light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu, he said.

    However, heavy machine vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from 1400 hours to 2400 hours, he added.

    Officer said that the vehicles stranded from Kargil side shall be allowed from Minimarg towards Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh highway.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 9:04 [IST]
