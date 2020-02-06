  • search
    'If majority is not vigilant, Mughal Raj not be far away': Tejasvi Surya on anti-CAA protestors

    New Delhi, Feb 06: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raked up a controversy by saying on Wednesday that the majority community has to remain vigilant or else Mughal rule will return to the country.

    The MP from Bengaluru South was participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

    File photo of Tejasvi Surya
    Referring to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Shaheen Bagh, the Young leaders from the NDA camp said, "What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do no stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away."

    He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several "critical issues" pending for decades.

    Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure. These include the abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo problems and abolition of Triple Talaq.

    'Your support has fed separatists for years': Tejasvi Surya attacks Cong over Kashmir stance

    Taking to Twitter, Surya said, "Shaheen Bagh is a symbol of Islamic fanaticism in the garb of constitutional secularism."

    Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) and the National Register of Citizens.

    The sit-in, which has been on for more than a month now, has received both support as well criticism.

