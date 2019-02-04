Mughal Gardens Udyanotsav from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019
New Delhi, Feb 4: President Kovind Monday inaugurated the annual Udyanotsav of the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Mughal Gardens to remain open for general public from February 6, 2019 to March 10, 2019 between 9:30 am and 4.00 pm.
Information & Instructions:
- Mughal Garden and Other Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be opened for public viewing from 06 February 2019 to 10 March 2019. Gardens will remain close on every Monday.
- The Gardens will be opened for special categories, Farmers, differently abled persons, Paramilitary and Delhi Police on 11 March 2019. Tactile Garden will also be opened on the same day especially for visually challenged persons.
- Entry to the Garden will be through Gate no 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on North Avenue Road.
- Online booking of Mughal Garden visit during Udyanotsav (from 06 February 2019 to 10 March 2019) is being introduced for the first time from this year.
- Entry through Online Booking of Mughal Garden Visit is in addition to the direct walk-in entry like previous years. There will be a separate entry/queue at the gate no 35 for visitors who have booked Online
- Entry to Mughal Garden during Udyanotsav is Free of cost.
- Online Booking shall be available 7 days in advance, e.g. booking for 6th February 2019 would open 30 January 2019, booking for 7th February would open on 31st Jan and so on.
- For online booking, Visiting hours on Week Days (Mon to Friday) are divided into 7 hourly slots, starting from 9 am to 3 pm.
- Each hourly slot (on week Days) will have 1000 seats (i.e. 1000 Visitors).
- There will be only three hourly slots ( 9 am, 10 am and 11 am ) on weekends (Saturdays & Sundays) and on holidays. Each of these three slots will have 2500 seats (i.e. 2500 Visitors).
- A maximum of 10 visitors (including applicant who is filling online booking form) can be booked in a single booking for weekday's visit.
- A Maximum of 5 Visitors (including applicant who is filling online booking form) can be booked in a single booking for visit during weekend and holidays.
- Mobile Number is mandatory for online booking. Only one booking is permitted from one Mobile number.
- Mobile phones can be carried in switched off conditions. Visitors who carry visitor pass in mobile phone need to switch off the phone after check in
- Visitors who have booked online need to carry visitor pass and identity card.
- Visitors are required to arrive at the entry gate as per booked time slot. In case a visitor arrives out of booked time slot, he would be asked to join the queue of "direct walk-in (offline)" visitors.
- Eatables/Paan/Gutka/Cigarette/BackPack/Camera/Video Camera are not allowed inside the Gardens.
- Security and other guidelines which are displayed/announced at entry gate are applicable to all visitors irrespective of online booking or direct walk-in.
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind sit near a bed of tulips during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Tulips in full bloom
Tulips in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Preview of the Mughal Gardens
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo
Media camerapersons click pictures
Media camerapersons click pictures of the flowers during the press preview of the Mughal Gardens, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 2, 2019. The Gardens will be thrown open for the public from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Dahalia flower
A fully bloomed Dahalia flower at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 2, 2019. The Gardens will be thrown open for the public from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)