Mughal Gardens Udyanotsav from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 4: President Kovind Monday inaugurated the annual Udyanotsav of the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Mughal Gardens to remain open for general public from February 6, 2019 to March 10, 2019 between 9:30 am and 4.00 pm.

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind sit near a bed of tulips during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Tulips in full bloom

Tulips in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Preview of the Mughal Gardens

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019. The Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Wednesday, Feb. 06 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo

Media camerapersons click pictures

Media camerapersons click pictures of the flowers during the press preview of the Mughal Gardens, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 2, 2019. The Gardens will be thrown open for the public from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Dahalia flower

A fully bloomed Dahalia flower at the Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb 2, 2019. The Gardens will be thrown open for the public from Feb 6 to March 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)