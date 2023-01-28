Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

New Delhi, Jan 28: Keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's Independence, the Central Government on Saturday renamed the Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens which has often been portrayed as the soul of the Presidential Palace will now be called 'Amrit Udyan'.

The Amrit Udyan draw its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan," announced Navika Gupta, the deputy press secretary to President Draupadi Murmu.

The Amrit Udayan will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29, and will be open to the public for two months from January 31 to March 26. Usually, the garden is open for public viewing for a month--from February to March--when the flowers are in full bloom.

Navika Gupta said apart from the two-month window that has been made available for public viewing, the government has also planned to keep the garden open for viewing by special groups, such as farmers and differently-abled.