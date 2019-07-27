  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mufti slams Centre’s decision to deploy additional troops in Kashmir

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Narendra Modi government order to deploy 10,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Taking twitter former J&K CM wrote,'Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops in Valley has created fear psychosis in people. There's no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won't be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink and overhaul its policy'.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    Shah Faesal, Indian Administrative Officer-turned politician also expressed anxiety over the sudden move by the central government and claimed "rumours" as saying "something sinister" could happen in the state.

    "This MHA communique regarding deployment of additional 100 Coys of CAPF is fueling huge anxiety in Kashmir. No one knows why this sudden mobilization of forces is being done. Rumor is that something sinister is about to happen. Article 35a? It is going to be a long night," he tweeted.

    10,000 additional forces to be moved to J&K: Is Article 35A set to go?

    Centre has approved the deployment of 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in Jammu and Kashmir to aid law and order situations and boost cross-border operations.

    The move came just days after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the Valley to overview security arrangements.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir modi government

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue