Mufti slams Centre’s decision to deploy additional troops in Kashmir

New Delhi, July 27: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Narendra Modi government order to deploy 10,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking twitter former J&K CM wrote,'Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops in Valley has created fear psychosis in people. There's no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won't be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink and overhaul its policy'.

Shah Faesal, Indian Administrative Officer-turned politician also expressed anxiety over the sudden move by the central government and claimed "rumours" as saying "something sinister" could happen in the state.

"This MHA communique regarding deployment of additional 100 Coys of CAPF is fueling huge anxiety in Kashmir. No one knows why this sudden mobilization of forces is being done. Rumor is that something sinister is about to happen. Article 35a? It is going to be a long night," he tweeted.

Centre has approved the deployment of 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in Jammu and Kashmir to aid law and order situations and boost cross-border operations.

The move came just days after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the Valley to overview security arrangements.