Mufti’s daughter claims detained politicians ‘roughed up’; J&K cops respond

    Srinagar, Nov 17: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti's claim that three Kashmiri political leaders were "roughed up" while being shifted to a detention centre in Srinagar has been denied by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    In a series of tweets, Iltija wrote, "SKICC detainees shifted to MLA hostel, Srinagar today. Police manhandled them and roughed up Sajad Lone, Waheed Para and Shah Faesal. Is this how you treat elected representatives? Why humiliate them? J&K is under martial law and police seems be inebriated with power."

    "The same Waheed Para whose work for strengthening democracy in J&K was lauded by former Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh.The very same Shah Faesal who was called Kashmir's role model when he topped UPSC exam. Once appreciated & now humiliated. Why?" she tweeted from Mehbooba's handle.

    However, the police have strongly denied reports saying that no such incident has taken place.

    34 detained Kashmiri politicians moved to MLA Hostel from Centaur Hotel

    "Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar, it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement," tweeted senior J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain.

    Earlier in the day, all 34 political prisoners, lodged at Centaur Hotel since August 5 were moved to the MLA Hostel by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

    The move was necessitated as the approaching winters and frequent power cuts made it difficult to stay in the hut which was converted into jail after she was detained on August 5 this year.

    According to the officials privy to the development, Centaur Hotel, owned by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has submitted a bill of nearly Rs 3 crore to the home department for over 100 days of boarding and lodging of the detained politicians and activists.

    The administration has, however, rejected the claims of Centaur Hotel and argued that the facility was converted into a subsidiary jail on August 5 and therefore, government rates would be paid.

    The rates sanctioned by the administration would be around Rs 800 per day as against Rs 5,000 charged by the hotel, the officials said.

    with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 21:01 [IST]
