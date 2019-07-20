  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mufti dissolves PDP's political affairs committee

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, July 20: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday dissolved the party's top decision-making Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

    The move comes less than a week ahead of the PDP's 20th foundation day anniversary scheduled to be observed on July28. "Mehbooba Mufti has dissolved the PAC and a new body will be reconstituted in near future," a PDP spokesman said.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    Mehbooba Mufti

    While no reasons were assigned for the sudden decision of the PDP president, sources in the party said it was done in the wake of number of senior party leaders including several MLAs and former ministers quitting the party.

    Those who have left the PDP include Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Altaf Bukhari, Haseeb Drabu, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari and Abbas Wani (all former MLAs).

    More PDP News

    Read more about:

    pdp mehbooba mufti pac

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue