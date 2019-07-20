Mufti dissolves PDP's political affairs committee

By PTI

Srinagar, July 20: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday dissolved the party's top decision-making Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

The move comes less than a week ahead of the PDP's 20th foundation day anniversary scheduled to be observed on July28. "Mehbooba Mufti has dissolved the PAC and a new body will be reconstituted in near future," a PDP spokesman said.

While no reasons were assigned for the sudden decision of the PDP president, sources in the party said it was done in the wake of number of senior party leaders including several MLAs and former ministers quitting the party.

Those who have left the PDP include Mohammad Khalil Bandh, Altaf Bukhari, Haseeb Drabu, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari and Abbas Wani (all former MLAs).