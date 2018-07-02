Mufti dismisses any possibility of PDP-Congress alliance to form govt in J&K

Srinagar, July 2: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday dismissing speculations about a possible PDP-Congress alliance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it as a "utter fabrication".

"Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the govt in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Sonia ji & I. This is utter fabrication & yet another unfortunate example of fake news," tweeted Mufti.

