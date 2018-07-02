  • search

Mufti dismisses any possibility of PDP-Congress alliance to form govt in J&K


    Srinagar, July 2: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday dismissing speculations about a possible PDP-Congress alliance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it as a "utter fabrication".

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    "Amused at media speculations about a possible PDP-INC alliance to form the govt in J&K. Conjecture also includes an impending meeting between Sonia ji & I. This is utter fabrication and yet another unfortunate example of fake news," tweeted Mufti.

    Earlier, speculation was rife that the Congress and PDP want to form government in Jammu and Kashmir as half of the tenure of the Assembly still remains.

    However, on being asked if the Congress wants to form the government in the state, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "We met to discuss the situation arisen out of the imposition of President's Rule. We are preparing for elections."

    One being asked about the possibility of alliance, She said, "There is no such thing on the table. How can you make a government with the one who have failed in delivering the promises they made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

