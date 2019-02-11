MSCWB recruitment 2019: Notification released for 150 Junior Engineer vacancies

Kolkata, Feb 11: MSCWB Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on official website mscwb.org. MSCWB or the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has released a recruitment notification for a total of 150 posts of junior engineers.

The date for submission of online application for MSCWB Junior Engineer Vacancy is from 13th February 2019. The last day to fill online challan is March 14. The selection process in MSCWB Recruitment 2019 for the opening of Junior Engineer will be based on Written Examination, Personality Test / Interview.

MSCWB recruitment 2019: Junior Engineer vacancies

Total - 150

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 100

Junior engineer (mechanical) - 25

Junior engineer (electrical) - 25

Steps to apply for MSCWB Junior Engineer Vacancy:

As of now only advertisement is available. The apllication would be made available on February 13.

Visit mscwb.org

On left, click on "Employment Notice Archive".

In the list, click on Adv no.1 to view notification.

West Bengal Municipal Service Commission has been entrusted with the important work of recruitment of employees for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The process for recruitment involves advertisement in the National Dailies for the posts, conduct of examination, interview and recommendation to the Corporation.