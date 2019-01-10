  • search
    MSBTE Winter Diploma exam results 2018, website responding

    By Smriti Pathak
    Mumbai, Jan 10: The MSBTE Winter Diploma exam results 2018 has been declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Last year the results had been declared on January 3. Several students had complained that they were unable to view the results after the declaration. However when we checked the website was responding and the results are available.

    Nearly three lakh candidates have appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of October and November, as per reports. The MSBTE summer diploma examination results was declared on June 6, 2018. The results are available on msbte.org.in.

    How to check MBSTE Winter Diploma Exam Results 2018:

    • Go to msbte.org.in
    • You could also go directly to msbte.org.in/frmSOMDisplay.aspx
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 6:45 [IST]
