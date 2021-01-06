Cymbidium Namo, the first flower named after Modi, here are the others

MRSAM will boost combat capabilities of India-Israel

New Delhi, Jan 06: In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, India and Israel have successfully tested a Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) defence system.

This has been developed jointly to deal with airstrikes by enemy countries.

The Israel Aerospace Industries wrote, IAI and DRDO successfully test launch the MRSAM air defence system last week at a test range in India. The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defence system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms.

This success found in the trial is very important. It is a matter of pride for us to work with DRDO. We are committed to walking ahead on this path of success," Boz Levy, CEO of Israeli defence company IAI said. He also said that the defence system was designed keeping in mind the challenges of today's era.

The MRSAM can destroy enemy aircraft from a distance of 50 to 70 kilometres. This will be used in all the three wings of the Indian Defence Forces.

The high-tech radar, mobile launcher, interceptor and advance RF seeker present in it utilises a new technology and the command and control system of the system is also top-notch, the experts say.

Further the defence system that will also be used by Israel will greatly improve the combat capabilities of both countries.