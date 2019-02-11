‘Mr. Modi has no credibility left,’ says Rahul Gandhi at Naidu’s dharna

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 11: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended support to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is sitting on a day-long hunger strike demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made at the time of bifurcation.

"I stand with the people of Andhra Pradesh. What kind of a PM is he? He did not fulfill the commitment made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Mr Modi tells a lie wherever he goes. He has got no credibility left," said at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "facilitating loot".

"Every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause. The Hindu has reported that the PM removed the anti-corruption clause. It is clear that the PM facilitated loot," ANI quoted him as saying.

The media report stated that the PMO had waived key provisions of the anti-corruption clauses days before the defence agreement was signed. Quoting The Hindu report, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, asked: "Who was the PMO trying to shield? Who was the PMO trying to benefit?"

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief launched his ''Dharma Porata Deeksha'' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to urge the centre to fulfil promises made when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Naidu's protest was joined by National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party's Majeed Memon.

The TDP had exited the BJP-led NDA last year over what its chief described as "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation. Mr Naidu accused the Narendra Modi government of going back on a long-awaited promise of special state status for Andhra Pradesh.