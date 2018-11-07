Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Mr & Mrs Kumaraswamy script history in Karnataka

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 7: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy have scripted history in the recently held byelections in the state. In a first, a chief minister will be entering state assembly with his wife.

    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy
    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

    The ruling combine's candidate for the Karnataka by-election wins in crucial Ramanagara assembly seat with a margin of 1,09,137 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had suffered a big jolt in the Ramanagara seat after its pick L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest, accusing state BJP leaders of "non-cooperation and disinterest".

    Also Read | Karnataka bypolls 2018: Why is victory in Bellary very special for Congress?

    Ramanagara is one of the old Mysuru districts where the rivalry between the Congress and JD(S) is legendary. This was the first election in four decades without a Congress-JDS fight.
    In Ramanagaram, the seat from where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is contesting, 73.71 per cent voting was registered.

    Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy preferred to retain Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won in the assembly election in May.

    Also Read | In Mandya, Ramanagara by-poll results, BJP has something to smile about

    Anitha Kumaraswamy had represented Madhugiri assembly constituency from 2008-2013.

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls 2018 karnataka jds hd kumaraswamy

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue