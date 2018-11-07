Mr & Mrs Kumaraswamy script history in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 7: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy have scripted history in the recently held byelections in the state. In a first, a chief minister will be entering state assembly with his wife.

The ruling combine's candidate for the Karnataka by-election wins in crucial Ramanagara assembly seat with a margin of 1,09,137 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had suffered a big jolt in the Ramanagara seat after its pick L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest, accusing state BJP leaders of "non-cooperation and disinterest".

Ramanagara is one of the old Mysuru districts where the rivalry between the Congress and JD(S) is legendary. This was the first election in four decades without a Congress-JDS fight.

In Ramanagaram, the seat from where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is contesting, 73.71 per cent voting was registered.

Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy preferred to retain Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won in the assembly election in May.

Anitha Kumaraswamy had represented Madhugiri assembly constituency from 2008-2013.