MPs near Italy-returned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi may catch Coronavirus: BJP Leader

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The BJP MPs in Parliament on Thursday attacked the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in a different way now, the MPs said that mother and the son, both must get tested for coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it.

    This immediately created chaos in the Lok Sabha, however, the Speaker did not allow such remarks in the Lower House but furious opposition members demanded an apology from BJP MP Hanuman Beniwal, who first raised the topic in the house today.

    Beniwal commented on the Gandhis during a discussion on the Coronavirus that has caused panic around the globe.

    The discussion turned into sour debate turned after Beniwal's comment- Congress MPs now want his apology or suspension.

    Trade impact on India due to coronavirus would be 348 million dollars

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had compared the statement of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus, where he said that India has taken measures to tackle it. Rahul also made a contoversial statement - "the captain of the Titanic" telling passengers not to panic.

    Thursday, March 5, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
