  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP's first air cargo terminal in Raja Bhoj Airport to be operational by Jan end

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Jan 25: Madhya Pradesh's first air cargo terminal in Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport will begin operations by the end of this month, an official said on Saturday.

    A team of senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh government and the airport visited the newly built air cargo terminal at Raja Bhoj Airport on Friday.

    MPs first air cargo terminal in Raja Bhoj Airport to be operational by Jan end

    Air connectivity is being promoted under the investor-friendly policy of the state, principal secretary (aviation) Aniruddh Mukherjee said in an official press release.

    IAF intercepts Georgian Cargo plane from Karachi, forces it to land at Jaipur

    "The cargo hub in Bhopal will facilitate transportation for national and international trade and create employment opportunities in the state," he was quoted saying in the release.

    The state's first air cargo will be operational by the end of January, the release stated. Airport director Anil Vikram and other senior officials were also present during this visit.

    More OPERATIONAL News

    Read more about:

    operational madhya pradesh cargo

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X