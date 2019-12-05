  • search
    MPs agree to do away with food subsidy at Parliament canteen

    New Delhi, Dec 05: Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, PTI sources said on Thursday. The decision was taken after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to the sources.

    MPs agree to do away with canteen subsidy in Parliament

    The Parliament Canteen is not open to the aam aadmi but only to present and former Members of Parliament, officers and staff of Parliament, and visitors holding valid passes.

    Food items in Parliament canteen will be much dearer.

