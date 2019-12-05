MPs agree to do away with food subsidy at Parliament canteen

New Delhi, Dec 05: Members of Parliament have unanimously decided to let go of the subsidy that they avail at the Parliament canteen, PTI sources said on Thursday. The decision was taken after a suggestion from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to the sources.

The Parliament Canteen is not open to the aam aadmi but only to present and former Members of Parliament, officers and staff of Parliament, and visitors holding valid passes.

Food items in Parliament canteen will be much dearer.