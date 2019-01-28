MPPSC SSE Final Result out: Check here

  • search
    Bhopal, Jan 28: MPPSC SSE final result 2018 is now available online. All those candidates who have appeared for the MPPSC Main Exam and MPPSC Interview can check their result from the official website.

    Harshal Chaudhary of Mandla has topped the examination. He obtained 1023 marks. In the female category, Rachna Sharma of Bhopal has topped the examination. She secured 976 marks.

    How to check MPPSC State Service Examination 2018 scores:

    • Visit the official website-www.mppsc.nic.in
    • On the homepage, click on the link that says,"Obtained Marks Information - State Service Exam 2018″
    • After clicking on the link, a PDF will open.
    • In the PDF check your name, roll number, your category and your scores.
    • Download the PDF and save for future reference.

    MPPSC had conducted a State Service Examination to fill up 298 vacant posts. MP PSC State Services Main Exam 2018 was held from 23 July to 28 July 2018 at various exam centres across the state. The result of the main examination was released in December. A total of 898 candidates were selected for the interview out of which 895 candidates were appeared in the interview held in December-January.

