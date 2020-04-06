MPLAD fund suspended, MPs to take 30 per cent salary cut says Union Cabinet

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: The Union Cabinet today approved the Ordinance amending the Salary Allowance and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. As a result of this, the allowances and pension of all MPs will be reduced by 30 per cent with effect from April 2020 for one year.

Further, it was said that the President, Vice President, Governors of States have also voluntarily decided to take a cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The Cabinet also decided to temporarily suspect the MP Local Area Development or MPLAD fund for two years. The fund would be suspended during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in order manage heath and adverse impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the government was monitoring the situation closely. When asked if the lockdown would continue, he said that they were monitoring the world situation every minute and hence decisions are taken ultimately in the interest of the nation and the people.