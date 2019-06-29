MP youth who went missing 4 years back traced to Pakistan jail

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhopal, June 29: The Home Ministry has sought a detailed report after a youth who went missing four years back was traced to a jail in Pakistan.

Anil Saket, who hails from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh went missing four years back. A report of Indian prisoners in Pakistan jails received by the Central Government has Anil's name in it.

A complaint had been registered by the family after he went missing on January 15 2015. The Home Ministry will examine all documents relating to Anil, following which they would take up the issue with Pakistan.

Anil is currently locked up in a jail in Lahore. There is no clarity on why he was sent to jail or how he managed to end up in Pakistan.