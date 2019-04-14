MP: Woman forced to carry husband on shoulder for having an affair with another man

Bhopal, Apr 14: A woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as punishment for having an affair with another man of different caste.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabhua village, over 300 kilometers away from Bhopal. The villagers punished the woman for 'shaming' them, the ANI reported.

The woman had ran off to Gujarat with another man few days back and was found by her in-laws two days ago. She was brought to her village on Saturday.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Villagers force a woman to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment in Devigarh, Jhabua allegedly for marrying a man from a different caste. (12.4.19) pic.twitter.com/aNUKG4qX7p — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

A 33-second long video of this has been tweeted by news agency ANI. The video shows the woman carrying her husband on her shoulder as the men surrounding hoot and shouted as and when she tries to pause for rest.

As punishment for 'shaming the village', she was ordered by the villagers to carry her husband on shoulders.

People around filmed the incident on their mobile phones and the video was later shared widely on social media.

The police have registered a case against a dozen people and two have been arrested. The hunt to nab the other accused is on, the police said.

The local police have reportedly taken note of the matter. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jhabua, Vineet Jain, told news agency ANI that two people have been arrested so far.

"Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested so far," ANI quoted him as saying.