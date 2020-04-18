  • search
    MP: Two sanitation workers attacked in Dewas, four held

    By PTI
    Dewas, Apr 18: Two sanitation workers were allegedly attacked with an axe at a minority-dominated area of Khategaon town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district and the police have arrested four persons in this regard, an official said on Saturday.

    As a result, sanitation workers on Saturday struck work at Muslim-dominated areas of Khategaon to protest the attack, rural area additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia said.

    Aadil Khan, a resident of Koyla Mohalla, allegedly attacked two sanitation workers with an axe when they were cleaning the locality on Friday, he said. One of the workers sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he added.

    "I am heading to Khategaon to hold talks with a few sanitation workers (who have struck work) to ally their fears," the senior official told PTI.

    Aadil, his father Habib and cleric Gop Khan, who allegedly instigated the attack, were arrested on Friday, while Aadil's brother Arif was nabbed on Saturday, Chourasia said.

    During interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, namaazees and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers, the ASP said.

