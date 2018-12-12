Home News India MP: Twitterati all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan on maintaining dignity of office

MP: Twitterati all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan on maintaining dignity of office

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: From labelling him a 'BJP stalwart in Vajpayee mould' to the 'people's chief minister', Twitter and political pundits were all praise for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People commented on the fact how Chouhan set the bar too high for even for his own party colleagues.

Earlier in the day, two-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to Governor Anadiben Patel after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure the majority votes in assembly election results declared today on December 12.

Thank You, @ARanganathan72 Ji, for your good wishes. We have tried to put up our best fight. We respect the mandate of the people of Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/t95ZiWSVhL — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 12, 2018

In the last 13 years, I have thought of nothing but the development of Madhya Pradesh. Thank You, @abhisar_sharma Ji, for appreciating our efforts. https://t.co/rnWBRLqNpX — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 12, 2018

Transformation of Madhya Pradesh is the motive of my life and will always remain so. Thank You, @akash207 Ji, for your good wishes. https://t.co/09IKVG8OWh — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 12, 2018

Thank You @zafarsareshwala Ji. We have put in sincere efforts to develop Madhya Pradesh and will still do so as the opposition now. https://t.co/mNvEnpfpjd — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 12, 2018

Thank You @ShekharGupta Ji. I have always trusted the people of Madhya Pradesh and respected their mandate. I will continue to do so. https://t.co/zSAfNVrhUo — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 12, 2018

The BJP won 109 seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly, coming second to the Congress that secured 114 seats. The Congress that remained just two seats short of the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was offered support by Mayawati today to form the government.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 2 seats in the assembly. Announcing her decision to ally with the Congress in MP, Mayawati said that the aim was to oust the BJP and strengthen the anti-Modi front.

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party that won one seat also said that it will support the Congress.