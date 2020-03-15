  • search
    MP trust vote: Cong MLAs leave Jaipur

    By PTI
    Jaipur, Mar 15: With the Madhya Pradesh governor directing Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote, the Congress MLAs, who were staying in two resorts here, are returning to Bhopal.

    Nearly 90 Congress MLAs from Bhopal arrived at the Jaipur airport and are going back in a flight. "We will prove majority in floor test. The Kamal Nath government will complete a five-year term," one of the MLAs told reporters at the airport.

    The MLAs, who landed in Jaipur on Wednesday amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party, were staying in two luxury resorts on the Jaipur-Delhi highway here.

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Nath late Saturday night to seek a trust vote in the assembly soon after his (governor) address on March 16.

    A letter from the governor was sent to the chief minister in this regard around midnight, a Raj Bhawan source told PTI.

