MP to constitute cow cabinet, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Nov 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to constitute a cow cabinet for the conservation and promotion of cow cattle in the state.

The first meeting of the 'gau (cow) cabinet' will be held on November 22, he said. "It has been decided to constitute a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and fostering of godhan (cow and its progeny) in the state," Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ministers of the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers' welfare departments will be included in this cabinet, he said.

"The first meeting will be held at 12 noon on November 22 to markGopashtami at Gau Sanctuary in Agar Malwa," Chouhan said.

The MP government, however, is yet to come up with more details of powers and responsibilities of the cow cabinet.