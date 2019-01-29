MP TET Admit Card 2019: How to download, date sheet

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 29: The MP TET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams will begin from February 1 2019 onwards. We are providing you here with the date sheet and other important instructions and also on how to download the admit card.

The exams will go on till February 11. The first exam would be Geography and the last one Urdu. More details are available on peb.mp.gov.in.

MP TET 2019 exam pattern:

The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9.30 am and will end at noon. The afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm.

The candidates will have to report at 7.30 am. The gates will close at 9 am and 2 pm for morning and afternoon respectively. No candidate will be allowed inside after that.

MP TET date sheet 2019:

February 1 - Geography (morning)

February 2 - Hindi (morning and afternoon)

February 3 - Biology (morning)

February 3 - English (afternoon)

February 5 - Commerce (morning)

February 5 - Sanskrit (afternoon)

February 6 - Sociology (morning)

February 6 - Math (afternoon)

February 7 - Chemistry (morning)

February 9 - Political Science (morning)

February 9 - Economics (afternoon)

February 10 - Physics (morning)

February 10 - Agriculture (afternoon)

February 11 - Home Science (morning)

February 11 - Urdu (afternoon)

How to download MP TET admit card 2019:

Go to peb.mp.gov.in

Click on admit card tab

A new page will open

Click on the link, 'high school teacher eligibility test 2018' link

A new page will open

Click on 'click here' before the exam you are applying for

Login using required details

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout