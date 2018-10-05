MP TET 2018 registrations end today, how to register

New Delhi, Oct 5: The MP TET 2018 registrations end today. You can register by today on the official website.

The last date to apply for MP Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam, is October 5 on Friday.

Vyapam Board released the notification where the application process for the High School TET started on September 11. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam Board will conduct the MP High School TET 2018 from December 29, 2018. The last day to pay the application for the MP High School TET 2018 is October 6. The official website to register on is peb.mponline.gov.in.

How to apply for MP TET 2018:

Go to peb.mponline.gov.in

Select your language of preference

Selct the online form tab

Under the High School TET advertisement, click on the green button at right side to apply for the MP TET 2018

You will be redirected to a new page

Accept terms and conditions

Click on profile registration and enter required details

Submit

Take a printout