    MP TET 2018 exam admit cards to be released shortly

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Feb8: MP TET exam schedule has been released on official website - peb.mp.gov.in. MP TET exam is condcuted by MP Professional Examination Board (PEB) for MP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for selection of candidates for the posts of Middle School Teacher. The MP TET 2018 examination will begin on February 16 and will continue till March 10, 2019

    MPTET

    MP Middle School Teacher Admit Card 2018 will be available on officials website in the next few days. Admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate must carry with him/her for the exam. MP Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the exam schedule for the MP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for the Middle School on Wednesday, February 6th.

    Last year there were 5670 vacancies for Middle School Teachers.

    MP High school Teacher exam has already been held. It was held in between January 1 and 10th. The Board has released the examination schedule of the Middle School Teacher Examination 2018. The examination process will run up to 25 days, there will be two shifts in most of the days.

    Candidates can access the detailed timetable here.

    MP TET exam date for selection of Middle School Teachers:

    MP TET Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28 and March 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10.

    Steps to download MP TET 2018 admit cards:

    First click here on the above link, the like will redirect to the login page of official website.

    The candidates will have to enter the login credentials (received at the time of downloading the admit card.
    After providing the details the admit card will open on the screen.
    Now download admits card on an A4 sheet.
    Keep it safe till the exam.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
