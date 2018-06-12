MP: Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj kills self, suicide note found

In a shocking incident, Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh. He was rushed to the Bombay hospital in Indore, where was declared dead. He was one of the spiritual leaders who was accorded minister of state status by the Madhya Pradesh government but had refused to accept car and other facilities.

The police have reportedly found a suicide note that indicated that the 50-year-old was "depressed". He was declared dead at the Bombay hospital in Indore.

There was speculations that the former model was under depression. His supporters gathered outside the hospital in large numbers.

Bhayyuji Maharaj had announced retirement from public life in 2016, according to a report in The Times of India.

Bhaiyyuji has a wide base in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and counts many political bigwigs among his followers.

According to report, Senior police officials reached Bhayyuji Maharaj's house Silver Springs phase one to investigate the crime scene.

Who was Bhayyuji Maharaj?

Bhaiyyu Maharaj, whose real name is Udasingh Deshmukh, was a zamindar's son and a former model known for his opulent lifestyle. Earlier a model, Maharaj was famous for his lifestyle. The neatly dressed spiritual leader used to run a sprawling ashram at Indore. Accompanied by a small group of followers, Maharaj used to travel in a white Mercedes SUV.

According to his website, Yuva Rastra Saint Shri Sadguru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is mentioned as a spiritual leader, social reformer and motivator, whose sole aim is to bring happiness on the faces of countless poor and downtrodden people, lift them from morass of despair, poverty, social inequality and enable them to live a life of dignity.

The high-profile 'saint' had married an Indore-based medical practitioner, upsetting many of his disciples. Apparently, Maharaj played an important mediator role in persuading Anna Hazare to call off his fast for Lokpal in 2011.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day