MP set to get law against forced, fraudulent inter-religious marriages

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Nov 17: The Madhya Pradesh government said on Tuesday that it will bring in legislation against forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that there would be a provision to impose a five-year rigorous punishment for anyone found to be involved or promoting such things.

Mishra said, "We are going to table the Madhya Pradesh Dharm Swatantrey Bill, 2020, in this winter session against Love Jihad, which means a woman is forced or lured by a person of other religion for marriage and latter she is tortured for conversion."

Mishra also said that they will punish the people who promote Love Jihad. "The forceful conversions and marriages will be a cognisable offence and non-bailable. There will be a provision for declaring such marriages null and void," he also said.

Any person wanting to convert for marriage has to inform the district magistrate a month in advance.