MP: Sabalgarh's Sub-Divisional police officer Hemant Sisodia commits suicide

Sabalgarh's Sub-Divisional police officer Hemant Sisodia, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Madhya Pradesh's Morena aread on Sunday. He was serving in Sabalgarh police department for two years.

It is learnt that he used his own revolver to shoot himsef. However, the reason behind as to why he took this extreme step is not known yet.

A case has been registered and police is investigating the case. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for the autopsy report.

According to police sources, it seems they didnt recover any kind of suspicius elemnt in connection with the suicide.

OneIndia News