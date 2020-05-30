MP’s COVID-19 tally at 7,645

Bhopal, May 30: Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, including 84 in worst-hit Indore district, which took the tally of patients in the state to 7,645, health officials said.

Thirteen deaths due to coronavirus infection increased the number of victims in MP to 334, they said.

Four persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, three in Bhopal, two in Sagar and one each in Ujjain, Khargone, Morena and Rajgarh, the officials said.

So far, 4,269 people have recovered from the infection in the state, while the number of active cases is 3,042.

No new coronavirus case was found in 31 districts since Thursday evening, the health officials said.

The virus has impacted 51 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 3,344 with 84 new cases since Thursday.

With four more deaths, the toll in the district grew to 126, the state health bulletin said.

Besides Indore, 27 new patients were detected in Sagar, followed by 22 in Bhopal, 19 in Ujjain, eight each in Neemuch and Chhatarpur, five in Jabalpur, three in Chhindwara, two each in Rewa, Ratlam, Betul and Anuppur and one each in Khandwa, Dewas, Morena, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, Sehore, Umaria and Mandla.

Bhopal now has 1,395 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 658, Khandwa 236, Jabalpur 226, Neemuch 157, Sagar 139, Dewas 96, Morena 89, Rewa 35, Ratlam 34, Betul 23, Chhatarpur 17, Chhindwara and Narsinghpur nine each, Rajgarh eight, Sehore seven, Umaria six, Anuppur five and Mandla four.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With three deaths, the toll in Bhopal reached 54, while six persons have so far succumbed to coronavirus in Sagar with two latest deaths.

With one each death, the toll in Ujjain and Khargone respectively reached to 55 and 10.

Morena and Rajgarh districts recorded their first COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 7,645, active cases: 3,042, new cases: 192, death toll: 334, recovered: 4,269, total number of people tested: 1,55,436.